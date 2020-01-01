 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Black Raspberry

Black Raspberry

From Bodhi Seeds, Black Raspberry crosses Goji OG, Raspberry F2, and Wookie 15. Buds grow dense with trichomes that offer rich flavors of ripe berries, lavender, and absinthe. The high is light with euphoric qualities that make for enjoyable conversation filled with creativity and laughter. 

Through passion, process, and personal touch, dàmà products elevate the cannabis experience. With a premium line of Dried Flower, Oil Concentrate, Vapor, Capsules, and Wax, dàmà invites everyone from the novice to the most discerning connoisseur to discover a premium cannabis experience with a sophisticated line of products that deliver consistent purity and potency. PROCESS PRODUCT RETAILERS BATCH TEST CONTACT THE DÀMÀ PROCESS With our locally grown and expertly prepared cannabis products, dàmà upholds the rich heritage of the plant, while transforming and diversifying its uses, from our flagship oil to premium flower. At dàmà, we are passionate in our pursuit to perfect the craft of growing the finest cannabis.