Hybrid

Sour Urkle Pre-Roll 1g

by Damn Tasty

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Sour Urkle

Sour Urkle

Sour Urkle is a hybrid cannabis strain that unites Sour Diesel and Purple Urkle, whose opposing sativa and indica genetics meet in a balanced and flavorful fusion. Hints of berry fight through the dominant skunky diesel smell of Sour Urkle, creating a complex aroma that will have you fighting your friends for the first taste. Its dense, rounded buds are caked in crystal-tipped trichomes that try their best to hide Sour Urkle’s deep purple coloration to no avail.

About this brand

Damn Tasty Logo