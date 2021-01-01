 Loading…

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Dawgfather OG, or simply “The Dawgfather,” is an indica-dominant hybrid created by AlphaKronik Genes capable of massive plant production and a healthier-than-average yield. With its high potency, this strain contends well with chronic pain, insomnia, Crohn's, and anxiety. Expect traditional notes of gas/chemicals, Kush, and some funkiness. Dawgfather OG offers a strong buzz with nuance worth exploring. 

 

