  5. Dog Shit
Hybrid

Dog Shit

by Dank Brothers

Dank Brothers Cannabis Flower Dog Shit

About this product

About this strain

Dog Shit is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain named for its aroma, which bears a striking resemblance to its namesake. For the novelty-seekers not turned off by its name and smell, Dog Shit provides uplifting euphoria that elevates the mood while crushing stress. This strain has an elaborate genetic background that is said to stem from Purple Zacatecas, Colombian Gold, Cambodian, and Hippie Trail Afghani.

About this brand

