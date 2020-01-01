Dog Shit is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain named for its aroma, which bears a striking resemblance to its namesake. For the novelty-seekers not turned off by its name and smell, Dog Shit provides uplifting euphoria that elevates the mood while crushing stress. This strain has an elaborate genetic background that is said to stem from Purple Zacatecas, Colombian Gold, Cambodian, and Hippie Trail Afghani.