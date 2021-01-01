About this product
Dank Brothers
About this strain
Kush Hemp
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Sovereign Fields, Kush Hemp is a CBD-dominant strain that crosses a Pre-98 Bubba Kush with an unknown CBD cultivar. Buds grow tight and dense with a light green hue. The strain holds onto the tasty terpene profile of OG Kush and adds wood, citrus, and gas smells. If you love OG genetics, this is your opportunity to try out a CBD cultivar.
