  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Kush Hemp
Hybrid

Kush Hemp

by Dank Brothers

Dank Brothers Cannabis Flower Kush Hemp

About this product

About this brand

Dank Brothers Logo

About this strain

Kush Hemp

Kush Hemp
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Sovereign Fields, Kush Hemp is a CBD-dominant strain that crosses a Pre-98 Bubba Kush with an unknown CBD cultivar. Buds grow tight and dense with a light green hue. The strain holds onto the tasty terpene profile of OG Kush and adds wood, citrus, and gas smells. If you love OG genetics, this is your opportunity to try out a CBD cultivar.

