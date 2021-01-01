 Loading…

Sativa

Lemon Meringue

by Dank Brothers

Dank Brothers Cannabis Flower Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Lemon Meringue, also known as "Lemon Meringue Pie," is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Exotic Genetix. Made from a sweet and zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream, this pungent strain emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness. At the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue effects offer uplifting and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

