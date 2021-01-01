 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. OG #18
Hybrid

OG #18

by Dank Brothers

Write a review
Dank Brothers Cannabis Flower OG #18

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Dank Brothers Logo

About this strain

OG #18

OG #18
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

OG #18, also known as "Private Reserve," "Reserve OG," and "OG 18" is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of OG Kush. OG #18 produces long-lasting sedative effects and pairs well with meditation and relaxation. OG #18 has a distinct diesel kush flavor with sour undertones. This strain was a High Times Cannabis Cup winner in 09' and 10'. Growers say OG #18 has an indoor flowering time of 9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review