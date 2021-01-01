 Loading…

Sativa

Super Jack

by Dank Brothers

Dank Brothers Cannabis Flower Super Jack

Super Jack

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Super Jack, also known as "Super Jack Herer" and "Super Silver Jack," is a sativa marijuana strain. Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.

