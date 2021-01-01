 Loading…

Hybrid

Wedding Cake

by Dank Brothers

Dank Brothers Cannabis Flower Wedding Cake

About this product

About this brand

Dank Brothers Logo

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

