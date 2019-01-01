 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GRAV 13" Dual Action Inline Perc.

by Dank Clouds

$250.00MSRP

About this product

GRAV's perfect example of multifunctional glass features both a male joint for a nail and dome on the right of the piece and a female joint bowl on the left; one can potentially consume both dry flowers and concentrates at the same time. Along with this incredible multi-function capability, this product features a twin perc double cooling system. - 14 mm Male joint - 14 mm Female joint

About this brand

Dank Clouds provides the most advanced top quality branded equipment at the best prices possible. We have Grav, Famous Brandz, Firefly, and so much more! Free USA Shipping (Limited Time Only)