About this product
Combining an immersion blender with a high-quality heating unit and digital thermostat, the MagicalButter machine grinds, heats, stirs, and steeps your extracts. The MB2E is incredibly easy to use, even if you have no prior cooking or baking experience. Create infused desserts, drinks, sauces, soups, or even skin & beauty products.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Dank Clouds
Dank Clouds provides the most advanced top quality branded equipment at the best prices possible. We have Grav, Famous Brandz, Firefly, and so much more! Free USA Shipping (Limited Time Only)