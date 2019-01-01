 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cooking
  5. MagicalButter Extractor

MagicalButter Extractor

by Dank Clouds

Write a review
Dank Clouds Edibles Cooking MagicalButter Extractor
Dank Clouds Edibles Cooking MagicalButter Extractor
Dank Clouds Edibles Cooking MagicalButter Extractor

$174.95MSRP

About this product

Combining an immersion blender with a high-quality heating unit and digital thermostat, the MagicalButter machine grinds, heats, stirs, and steeps your extracts. The MB2E is incredibly easy to use, even if you have no prior cooking or baking experience. Create infused desserts, drinks, sauces, soups, or even skin & beauty products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dank Clouds Logo
Dank Clouds provides the most advanced top quality branded equipment at the best prices possible. We have Grav, Famous Brandz, Firefly, and so much more! Free USA Shipping (Limited Time Only)