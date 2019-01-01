About this product

The Crafty incorporates several cutting-edge thermal engineering features. This lithium-ion battery powered unit fits right in your pocket. A one-button control turns the Crafty on and it heats automatically to the default temperature of 356°F (180°C). When the desired temperature is reached, it is signaled through a short double-vibration and the LED lights change from red to green. The Crafty vape comes with access to the Crafty Wireless Bluetooth Multifunction App that you can use on your iPhone as a remote control. -For Dry Flowers -For Solid Concentrates -Silent One-Button Operation -Compact Ergonomic Design -Haptic Vibration Alarm -Remote Control Bluetooth App -Precise Temperature Control -Full Convection Hot Air + Conduction Combined -High Efficiency Heat Exchanger