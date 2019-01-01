 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Storz & Bickel Crafty

by Dank Clouds

$279.00MSRP

About this product

The Crafty incorporates several cutting-edge thermal engineering features. This lithium-ion battery powered unit fits right in your pocket. A one-button control turns the Crafty on and it heats automatically to the default temperature of 356°F (180°C). When the desired temperature is reached, it is signaled through a short double-vibration and the LED lights change from red to green. The Crafty vape comes with access to the Crafty Wireless Bluetooth Multifunction App that you can use on your iPhone as a remote control. -For Dry Flowers -For Solid Concentrates -Silent One-Button Operation -Compact Ergonomic Design -Haptic Vibration Alarm -Remote Control Bluetooth App -Precise Temperature Control -Full Convection Hot Air + Conduction Combined -High Efficiency Heat Exchanger

Dank Clouds Logo
Dank Clouds provides the most advanced top quality branded equipment at the best prices possible. We have Grav, Famous Brandz, Firefly, and so much more! Free USA Shipping (Limited Time Only)