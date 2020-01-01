 Loading…

Hybrid

Black Jack Live Resin 1g

by Dank Czar

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Black Jack

Black Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

Dank Czar is a brand for true connoisseurs; holding a Terpene filled line-up of top shelf concentrates that will sweep any dabber off their feet.