  5. Blueberry Cheese Diamond Caviar 1g
Hybrid

Blueberry Cheese Diamond Caviar 1g

by Dank Czar

About this product

About this strain

Blueberry Cheesecake

With a smell distinctly of blueberry cheesecake, this strain was bred from Blueberry and Cheese. Flowers are known to be lime green and dark violet in color with orange hairs and a large coat of crystals. 

About this brand

Dank Czar is a brand for true connoisseurs; holding a Terpene filled line-up of top shelf concentrates that will sweep any dabber off their feet.