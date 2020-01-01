 Loading…

  5. Blueberry Cookies Diamond Caviar 1g
Hybrid

Blueberry Cookies Diamond Caviar 1g

by Dank Czar

About this product

About this strain

Blueberry Cookies

Blueberry Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression. 

About this brand

Dank Czar Logo
Dank Czar is a brand for true connoisseurs; holding a Terpene filled line-up of top shelf concentrates that will sweep any dabber off their feet.