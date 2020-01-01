 Loading…
  5. Charlotte's Web Pre-Rolls 10g 20-pack
Sativa

Charlotte's Web Pre-Rolls 10g 20-pack

by Dank Czar

About this strain

Charlotte's Web

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

About this brand

Dank Czar Logo
Dank Czar is a brand for true connoisseurs; holding a Terpene filled line-up of top shelf concentrates that will sweep any dabber off their feet.