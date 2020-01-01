 Loading…

Indica

Grandpa's Breath Wax 1g

by Dank Czar

About this product

About this strain

Grandpa’s Breath

Grandpa’s Breath
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Grandpa’s Breath is a semi-sedative indica-dominant strain that provides functional relaxation. This special cut combining parent strains OG Kush and Granddaddy Purple was bred by Dungeons Vault Genetics, and it emits pungent, earthy terpenes with a little fruitiness intermixed. Grandpa’s Breath has an above average yield, but also tends to take a touch longer to flower. Utilize Grandpa’s Breath in the evening to maximize the deep relaxation central to its effects.   

 

About this brand

Dank Czar Logo
Dank Czar is a brand for true connoisseurs; holding a Terpene filled line-up of top shelf concentrates that will sweep any dabber off their feet.