Unique - Thimble Design; The Original Finger Dabber User Friendly ~ Stands by itself to prevent your dabs from getting dirty, different tips for all types of concentrate, eliminates some of the juggle while dabbing and easy to clean! ​ MULTIPURPOSE~ All of the dabbers double as a carb cap in a pinch for low temp dabs! UNBREAKABLE ~ Crafted from T2 titanium equivalent marine grade stainless steel! Safe ~ Zero heat transfer to your finger during use, they resist oxidation (off-gassing) when exposed to temperatures up to 1,400° so it's beyond safe to use with any dab set up. Also provided with the v1 Needle Point is a protective cap for when not in use to prevent harm! MADE IN AMERICA ~ Down to the packaging they come in!