Dank Dabber Starter Kit Tier Box

by Dank Dabber

$149.99MSRP

About this product

Are you new to dabbing or looking for a switch up? Dank Dabber Tier boxes are a great way to get a affordable and quality set up for dabbing. Each box includes the essential tools of the trade including a gram of isolate so you're able to dab right away. Always shipped fast and discrete to your door! Tier 1: Single Seed Bell Tier 2: Flower of Life Straight Fab In comments just mention which style you’d like for Tier 3! Tier 3: 3 Seed Exosphere Tier 3: 3 Seed Ball Torus Klein Tier 3: 3 Seed Straight Fab Torus

About this brand

Unique - Thimble Design; The Original Finger Dabber User Friendly ~ Stands by itself to prevent your dabs from getting dirty, different tips for all types of concentrate, eliminates some of the juggle while dabbing and easy to clean! ​ MULTIPURPOSE~ All of the dabbers double as a carb cap in a pinch for low temp dabs! UNBREAKABLE ~ Crafted from T2 titanium equivalent marine grade stainless steel! Safe ~ Zero heat transfer to your finger during use, they resist oxidation (off-gassing) when exposed to temperatures up to 1,400° so it's beyond safe to use with any dab set up. Also provided with the v1 Needle Point is a protective cap for when not in use to prevent harm! MADE IN AMERICA ~ Down to the packaging they come in!