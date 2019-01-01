 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
AK 47

by Dank Seeds

Dank Seeds Cannabis Seeds AK 47

This is an easy to grow, mostly sativa strain that grows relatively fast producing good yields of compact indica-like, potent buds. This is a mellow, but potent sativa-dominant strain that is described as gentle and creative. AK-47 is a mix of a South American, Thai and Mexican sativa, crossed with an Afghani indica. Originating in the Netherlands in the early 90’s, this strain has earned some of the highest merits in the cannabis scene. With 16 awards under its belt, AK-47 ranks amongst the highest ranked strains ever created.

Dank Seeds in a Michigan-based seed bank providing access to high quality feminized seeds. We specializing in bringing back your favorite old-school strains like Skunk #1, Jack Herer, Grape Ape and Northern Lights. We also strive to bring you the hottest new strains on the market like our Gelato OG, Cherry Pie, Do-Si-Dos and Zkittlez. Dank Seeds has everything your looking for, we offer same day shipping on orders placed before noon EST, we track and guarantee you will receive your order and we also have a replacement policy available if you run into any issues while germinating. Our number one priority is helping people. We aren't successful unless you are!