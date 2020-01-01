 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  "Blue Dream" Unisex Sunglasses with Microfiber Pouch

"Blue Dream" Unisex Sunglasses with Microfiber Pouch

by Dank Shades

Dank Shades "Blue Dream" Unisex Sunglasses with Microfiber Pouch
$14.99MSRP

About this product

Sunglasses "Strain": "Blue Dream" is one of our first innovative designs created for the Dank Shades™ series. This design collaborates elements of nighttime and calming relaxation for a mosaic burst of colors. Product Details: Frame Material: Poly Carbonate Lenses Material: Grey, Poly Carbonate, UV 400 Eye Protection Polarized/TAC Hinges: Metal FDA Approved Impact Resistant Also comes with a complimentary Dank Shades microfiber pouch!

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Dank Shades Logo
Dank Shades is a brand like no other in the world. Each pair of our shades are crafted with superb quality, durability, and groundbreaking colors for all of our customers! Every product is made with metal hinges, a strong flexible poly-carbonate diaphragm, and of course the top strain designs on the market. All of this for under $20? Yes. Follow @dank_shades on Instagram!