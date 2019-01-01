About this product
Enjoy a colorful Dank Shades hat like no other! Made with 100% cotton and embroidered only with the finest materials. Our Dank Pineapple is sewed into the front of the hat with a beautiful finish. There is also a curved brim with stitched grommets and an adjustable strap on the back for readjustment. Get it now only at Dank Shades!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Dank Shades
Dank Shades is a brand like no other in the world. Each pair of our shades are crafted with superb quality, durability, and groundbreaking colors for all of our customers! Every product is made with metal hinges, a strong flexible poly-carbonate diaphragm, and of course the top strain designs on the market. All of this for under $20? Yes. Follow @dank_shades on Instagram!