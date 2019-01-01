About this product
"Sweet Tooth" brings out the luscious flavor and satisfies your cravings. The delightful pastel colors are scattered across our socks equally to make a perfect mix of sugary delight in each pair.
About this strain
Sweet Tooth
Sweet Tooth was awarded 1st place at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2001, and as you could probably guess from the name, it has a sweet smell of flowers and berries that accompanies it. The potent colas of this hybrid are candy-coated with trichomes, providing uplifting and euphoric effects that are great for combating stress and headaches. Bred by Barney’s Farm, Sweet Tooth’s genetics sprout from mixing landrace strains from Afghanistan, Hawaii, and Nepal.