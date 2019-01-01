 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Other apparel
  5. Dank Shades™ "Sweet Tooth" Socks (coming soon)

Dank Shades™ "Sweet Tooth" Socks (coming soon)

by Dank Shades

Write a review
Dank Shades Apparel Other Apparel Dank Shades™ "Sweet Tooth" Socks (coming soon)
Dank Shades Apparel Other Apparel Dank Shades™ "Sweet Tooth" Socks (coming soon)
Dank Shades Apparel Other Apparel Dank Shades™ "Sweet Tooth" Socks (coming soon)

$14.99MSRP

About this product

"Sweet Tooth" brings out the luscious flavor and satisfies your cravings. The delightful pastel colors are scattered across our socks equally to make a perfect mix of sugary delight in each pair.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth was awarded 1st place at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2001, and as you could probably guess from the name, it has a sweet smell of flowers and berries that accompanies it. The potent colas of this hybrid are candy-coated with trichomes, providing uplifting and euphoric effects that are great for combating stress and headaches. Bred by Barney’s Farm, Sweet Tooth’s genetics sprout from mixing landrace strains from Afghanistan, Hawaii, and Nepal.

About this brand

Dank Shades Logo
Dank Shades is a brand like no other in the world. Each pair of our shades are crafted with superb quality, durability, and groundbreaking colors for all of our customers! Every product is made with metal hinges, a strong flexible poly-carbonate diaphragm, and of course the top strain designs on the market. All of this for under $20? Yes. Follow @dank_shades on Instagram!