About this product
Happy New Year California! Now a card carrying member of the United States of DANK! Commemorate the occasion with this new design filled with sky blues and sunshine yellows. That shirt is Bananas! #thatshirtisdank Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today! www.dankteez.com
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Dank Teez
Once a month we select a new strain to be deemed DANK and design a shirt based on it. Join DANKTEEZ.COM today!