 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. Fortune Cookies

Fortune Cookies

by Dank Teez

Write a review
Dank Teez Apparel Shirts Fortune Cookies
Dank Teez Apparel Shirts Fortune Cookies

$25.00MSRP

About this product

After an EPIC Chinese New Year party we got inspired to devote this month's design to the Fortune Cookies strain. It's like a takeout menu from some heavenly dream! Welcome to the DANK Dynasty! Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today! www.dankteez.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Fortune Cookies

Fortune Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Fortune Cookies is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines the famed genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush in a potent mix of earthy, honeyed flavors. OG Kush genes are already present in Girl Scout Cookies, but Fortune Cookies has pronounced characteristics that OG fans will appreciate. This strain usually induces a soaring, long-lasting buzz perfect for creative escapes, but can push past the confines of a subtle buzz into the weighty “couch-lock” effects when consumed in higher doses.

About this brand

Dank Teez Logo
Once a month we select a new strain to be deemed DANK and design a shirt based on it. Join DANKTEEZ.COM today!