Papaya Clone

by Dankland Delights

Dankland Delights Cannabis Clones Papaya Clone

About this product

Papaya Clone by Dankland Delights

About this strain

Papaya

Papaya

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

About this brand

We at Dankland Delights believe medicine should be effective and consistent. Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great homemade taste, that are infused with the best-quality cannabis distillate. Supplying some of the most popular dispensaries in Oklahoma. We take great pride and care for each order ensuring beyond satisfaction. We fully support and understand the importance for patients to have access to edibles for their medical needs.