Since 2007, Dark Heart Nursery has specialized in cultivating high quality clones for growers across Northern California. Our years of experience allow us to bring you consistently premium clones from both popular and emerging genetic lines that will perform well in a variety of settings. We take pride in our work and continually adapt our process and selection to meet the diverse needs of growers large and small. What Makes Dark Heart Clones Different? There are two main reasons Dark Heart clones are different: they are “hardened off,” and they are substantially larger than other clones you might find at a dispensary – in side-by-side testing, an average of 20% larger. This benefits growers because the starts are ready for high intensity lighting right away and can be given full strength nutrients immediately. We use Pioneer Nutrients at 1200ppm. Bigger starts produce better plants because they have more developed foliage and roots. The leaves are like the “power stations” of the plant. Through the photosynthetic process, they allow a plant to convert light into energy that it can use to grow. Having larger leaves is like having a larger solar array – the plant is able to collect more energy and grow faster. Great roots also help a plant grow quickly.Roots collect water and mineral nutrients from soil and fertilizer. Most clones have fairly small root systems compared to their foliage. Because a plant will always strive to achieve a balance between its root system and foliage, clones will often have a “lag time” when first planted while the plant is focusing its energy on growing roots. During this period, the plant may show few signs of growth for several days. Dark Heart clones reduce this lag period because the roots are already quite well established and allow the plant to grow vigorously. You will see strong growth right from the start.