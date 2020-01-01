 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Double Lemon Pie Seeds

by Dark Horse Genetics

Dark Horse Genetics Cannabis Seeds Double Lemon Pie Seeds

About this strain

Double Lemon Pie

Double Lemon Pie

Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Double Lemon Pie is a balanced cross of Lemon Meringue and Joe’s Lemonade. A double lemon treat, this strain produces a sweet and sour citrus blast that makes for incredibly tasty concentrates. Double Lemon Pie may come on strong with euphoric and cerebral effects that transcends into a full body high.

 

About this brand

