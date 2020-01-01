 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Tropicana Cookies Cartridge 1g
Sativa

Tropicana Cookies Cartridge 1g

by Dark Star

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies

Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Tropicana Cookies is a sativa marijuana strain that provides a cereberal and focused high. Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is an infusion of citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. 

