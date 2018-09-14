 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Voyager Series Pure Distillate Darwin Cartridge 1000mg

by DARWIN™

Designed with connoisseur in mind, Darwin Brands is pleased to add the Pure Darwin Cartridge to the lineup of award-winning cartridges. Welcome to the Voyager Series, now you will be dosed with 1000mg of therapeutic cannabis vapors and for your safety, the distillate oil has been triple-distilled for smooth and clean draws of flavors. Each potent hit will take you higher and higher until you’ve peaked to your final destination

Fmanna1317

DARWIN AZ State best oil distillate #1. Airflow controls premium quality craft FOR THE CONNISSUER. ALSO THE CHILLAX THCV GUMMIES CARAMELS ABSOLUTELY THE BEST. FRANK MANNA

DARWIN™ is a trusted brand with premium products, formulated by science and hand crafted with integrity. At Darwin, we strive to provide you with your best cannabis experience. We’ve conducted extensive research to develop the purest extracts, accurate dosing and information to guide your ultimate journey. We are humbled that our Vape won 'First Place' Vape at the Errl Cup in 2018. The combination of hardware and oil delivers the perfect experience; our cartridge includes ceramic coil technology and a variable airflow so you can tune in your perfect draw and our solvent-free, CO2-extracted, triple-distilled cannabis oil provides a clean, smooth draw and potent effect. In fact, our award winning, solvent-free, CO2-extracted, triple-distilled cannabis oil is the base ingredient for all of our products. That's right, no PG, no VG, no PEG, just pure distillate and premium terpenes. Our promise is that you will always Enjoy with Confidence™ IG: @darwinbrands