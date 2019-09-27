christineann68
on September 27th, 2019
Well you left out all the important details like if it was Indica or how it made you feel 👎
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Darwin Brands Vanilla Bean Darwin Cartridge carries a therapeutic blend of cannabinoids that total 500mg and leaves an impression of warm vanilla flavors. Pull in full-flavored drags of rich vanilla flavors and experience a comforting relief wash away discomfort and nerves. Darwin Brands uses their award-winning, triple-distilled C02 extracted cannabis oil to fill their cartridges for a formula that guarantees pure and potent flavors.
on September 27th, 2019
Well you left out all the important details like if it was Indica or how it made you feel 👎