DARWIN™ is a trusted brand with premium products, formulated by science and hand crafted with integrity. At Darwin, we strive to provide you with your best cannabis experience. We’ve conducted extensive research to develop the purest extracts, accurate dosing and information to guide your ultimate journey. We are humbled that our Vape won 'First Place' Vape at the Errl Cup in 2018. The combination of hardware and oil delivers the perfect experience; our cartridge includes ceramic coil technology and a variable airflow so you can tune in your perfect draw and our solvent-free, CO2-extracted, triple-distilled cannabis oil provides a clean, smooth draw and potent effect. In fact, our award winning, solvent-free, CO2-extracted, triple-distilled cannabis oil is the base ingredient for all of our products. That's right, no PG, no VG, no PEG, just pure distillate and premium terpenes. Our promise is that you will always Enjoy with Confidence™ IG: @darwinbrands