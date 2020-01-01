 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Disposable Pen .5g

by Dawg Star

Dawg Star Concentrates Cartridges Blueberry Disposable Pen .5g

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

About this brand

Dawg Star Cannabis started almost 10 years ago on a snowboard trip to Whistler BC, well at least the idea. It was then that a group of friends decided to take their knowledge of growing and break into the cannabis industry. Little did we know at the time, but we would have to go out and create a legal structure for the cannabis industry first. We started first to help patients get access to medical marijuana by opening one of the first medical clinics in WA. Then we built one of the first cooperative grows and retail dispensaries in the state. Helping thousands of patients get safe access to medical marijuana. Working with local patients, growers and dispensary owners, we established the C.C.S.E. to help bring about change within the cannabis community. We helped develop the collective garden model and worked legislators to create and implement I502, Washington’s recreational marijuana law. Then we helped create Dope Magazine to inform the people and defend this amazing plant everywhere. Finally, once i502 passed we decided to create DawgStar Cannabis. A cannabis brand that would be held to the highest level of standards. Taking all of our knowledge, Dawgstar would once again bring cannabis to the world.