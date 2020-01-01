 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dr. Who

by Dawg Star

About this product

Dr. Who by Dawg Star

About this strain

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Limonene

Navigate the planes of time and space with Dr. Who, a potent indica hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders who wittily combined parent strains Mad Scientist and Timewreck. This 60% indica strain can deliver swift relief to pain, stress, appetite loss, multiple sclerosis, ADHD, mood disorders, and nausea without lethargy or sedation, making Dr. Who a good choice for any time of the day. Its effects are precluded by a sweet and sour aroma of pineapple and grape. Dr. Who flowers in 56 to 63 days indoors, but also grows well in outdoor gardens.

About this brand

Dawg Star Cannabis started almost 10 years ago on a snowboard trip to Whistler BC, well at least the idea. It was then that a group of friends decided to take their knowledge of growing and break into the cannabis industry. Little did we know at the time, but we would have to go out and create a legal structure for the cannabis industry first. We started first to help patients get access to medical marijuana by opening one of the first medical clinics in WA. Then we built one of the first cooperative grows and retail dispensaries in the state. Helping thousands of patients get safe access to medical marijuana. Working with local patients, growers and dispensary owners, we established the C.C.S.E. to help bring about change within the cannabis community. We helped develop the collective garden model and worked legislators to create and implement I502, Washington's recreational marijuana law. Then we helped create Dope Magazine to inform the people and defend this amazing plant everywhere. Finally, once i502 passed we decided to create DawgStar Cannabis. A cannabis brand that would be held to the highest level of standards. Taking all of our knowledge, Dawgstar would once again bring cannabis to the world.