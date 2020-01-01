Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
First 48 by Dawg Star
Be the first to review this product.
First 48 by Swamp Boy Seeds is a powerful cross of notoriously strong genetic stock. Created by crossing The White and Orange Blossom Trail, First 48 explodes with pungent and alluring aromas. The White contributes a dense coating of frosty trichomes while Orange Blossom Trail adds notes of tart citrus to this sumptuous hybrid strain. First 48’s delicious flavor and generally uplifting effects make it a crowd-pleaser, even among the pickiest cannabis consumers.