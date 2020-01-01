Fruit Loops OG infused Pre-roll 1g - Dawg Star
by Dawg StarWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Fruit Loops is an indica-dominant hybrid that smells as good as it sounds, Tucan sold separately. This luscious strain reeks of its recessive Grapefruit and Blueberry genetics and takes White Widow’s moderate body effects further with every puff. This high potency hybrid lingers and is slightly stimulating, but overall, mellow. Fruit Loops is a must-have for those seeking heady conversations and shrugging off daily stressors.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.