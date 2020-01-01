Mr. Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g - Dawg Star
About this product
Mr. Nice is a cross between the legendary G13 strain and the Hash Plant. Previously unavailable since the '80s, Sensi Seed Bank has put this strain on the market again. It's named in honor of Howard Marks, the Oxford graduate who became one of the biggest cannabis smugglers of our time. After his time in federal prison Howard released his autobiography entitled "Mr. Nice". This indica-dominant plant has extremely dense buds with a sweet smell. Mr. Nice will creep up and provide you with a strong, mellow high.
