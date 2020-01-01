Rainbow Chip Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Rainbow Chip Pre-Roll 1g by Dawg Star
About this strain
Rainbow Chip
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Sunset Sherbert and Mint Chocolate Chip were crossed to create Rainbow Chip. Part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain uses the terpene influences and vigorous growth of Mint Chocolate Chip as their male; once combined with the sweeter influence of the female Sunset Sherbert, the flavor is indescribably tasty.