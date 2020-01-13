Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Stacy's Mom by Dawg Star
on January 13th, 2020
As a long time medical user the head high for me doesn't last. The pain relief does last awhile! So if all you need is great pain relief this is your strain!!! We have loved all of the Dawg Star strains we have used. The jars they use are reusable for other things!