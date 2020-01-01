 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Lemon Garlic Live Resin 1g
Hybrid

Lemon Garlic Live Resin 1g

by Dazed Extracts

Lemon Garlic Live Resin 1g

About this strain

Lemon Garlic OG

Lemon Garlic OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bred through years of selecting the most desirable cuts of True OG, Lemon Garlic OG is a hybrid from Humboldt Seed Organization. The aroma is a bit spicy with notes of garlic, citrus, and pine. Densely stacked buds are frosty lime green and produce heaps of trichomes, indicating good OG genetics. For anyone looking for the next evening strain, give Lemon Garlic OG a try.

About this brand

Dazed Extracts produces connoisseur grade cannabis extracts from the finest hand-trimmed flower. Our promise is to provide consistent, high quality, lab tested products. We manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids - while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.