  5. Sour Zkittlez Live Resin 1g

Sour Zkittlez Live Resin 1g

by Dazed Extracts

Dazed Extracts Concentrates Solvent Sour Zkittlez Live Resin 1g

Hybrid // 56.5% THC // 1G Live Resin Sour Diesel X Bubble Gum Sour Skittles is a predominantly sativa mix of Sour Diesel and Bubble Gum. Both parent strains are admired for their exquisite flavors and the happy, uplifting effects they produce. Once combined, Sour Candy takes on a mouth watering array of sweet, tropical fruit flavors with a pungent diesel finish. The potent effects are euphoric and talkative which makes Sour Candy a popular choice for dynamic use. Dazed Extracts produces connoisseur grade cannabis extracts from the finest hand-trimmed flower. Our promise is to provide consistent, high quality, lab tested products. We manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids - while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.

