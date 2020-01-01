Dazey is a Seattle-based natural beauty & remedy brand that believes in the power of hemp. We live for the daily rituals that rejuvenate us, even if it's just for a few minutes among the many that fill our days. Founded by four friends in the Pacific Northwest, Dazey is inspired by the lifestyle and colors of the West Coast. Our full-spectrum oils are organically grown and CO2 extracted on a small farm in Oregon and third-party tested for purity and potency. We use no additives, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives - just hemp and coconut oil. With three available potencies (350, 700 & 1000mg), we’re here to help you tackle everything from the dishes to the DMV and hope we can bring Dazey into your life, your rituals, and your overall being. After all, that’s the secret to #NOBADDAZE