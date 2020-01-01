DB Labs is the first cannabis lab certified to open for cannabis testing by the State of Nevada. Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, DB Labs is an independent analytical testing laboratory specializing in organic, inorganic, and microbiological analyses. Our marijuana analysis is stringent and high quality. Founded in 2014 in response to industry demand for cannabis analysis services, DB Labs is committed to meet industry needs with the highest level of service and support both inside of our marijuana lab and via online customer support.