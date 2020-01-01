 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. ORBIT CBD ISOLATE

ORBIT CBD ISOLATE

by DC ALCHEMY

Write a review
DC ALCHEMY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil ORBIT CBD ISOLATE

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Everyone is different. At DC Alchemy we not only understand that, we celebrate it. With our 99% pure, non-GMO, organic hemp-derived CBD isolate, you can now infuse your own edibles, tinctures, or wellness products at home with your own standard dose of CBD. Need a little less or a little more? We’ve got you covered. Our CBD isolate is easy to measure and use – making it the perfect addition to your medicine cabinet. CBD Isolate is Cannabidiol in its purest form. The non-psychoactive CBD compound present in full spectrum hemp oil is isolated and refined down to a pristine purity to eliminate oils, toxins, plant material and waxes. With zero taste and odor, CBD blends perfectly into your everyday life. CBD isolate is a completely natural, non-synthetic supplement. Safe, supercritical CO2 is used to pull the CBD-rich hemp oil from the plant, the oil then undergoes purifying processes to filter out the plant material, excess waxes and unwanted low THC levels – everything except for 99% organic, pure, crystalline CBD isolate.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

DC ALCHEMY Logo
We are dedicated to providing Patients, Processors, Retailers, and Labs with top of the line products, packaging, and exceptional customer service, thus; creating a unique and pleasant experience. Cartridges * Syringes * CCELL Products * Cannabis Packaging * use promo code LEAFLY for 10% off entire site *