 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. 4 Kings Live Rosin 1g
Hybrid

4 Kings Live Rosin 1g

by Decibel Farms

Write a review
Decibel Farms Concentrates Solvent 4 Kings Live Rosin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

4 Kings

4 Kings

Coming from Exotic Genetix, 4 Kings is an indica-dominant cross of a female Los Angeles OG Kush and their own Triple OG. A kush lover's dream, its thick flavor is backed by a citrus punch, and it'll coat your throat with pine and earthy flavors. 4 Kings is known to start off with energy and euphoria and then level out into sedation and relaxation. Make sure to have your favorite snacks nearby.

About this brand

Decibel Farms Logo