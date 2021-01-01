 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Zkittlez Live Diamonds 1g
Indica

Zkittlez Live Diamonds 1g

by Decibel Farms

Write a review
Decibel Farms Concentrates Solvent Zkittlez Live Diamonds 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Zkittlez Live Diamonds (Decibel)

About this brand

Decibel Farms Logo

About this strain

Zkittlez

Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Linalool

Zkittlez is believed to be an indica-dominant marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review