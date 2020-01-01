 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Chem Cookies Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Chem Cookies Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Decible Louds

Write a review
Decible Louds Cannabis Pre-rolls Chem Cookies Infused Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chem Cookies

Chem Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Chem Cookies crosses Chemdog #4 and GSC to produce tightly packed buds with lime green with purple accents. Chem Cookies has rich fuel flavors that also offer notes of coffee and plums. Expect to be stoned from your head to your toes, making this a perfect strain for more experienced consumers with a developed tolerance.

About this brand

Decible Louds Logo