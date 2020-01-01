Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Jack Herer sativa Decibel Loud pre-rolls are infused with 100% solventless extracts to enhance your experience while keeping things clean. Each pre-roll starts with quality flower, and is infused with rosin and kief for that extra punch. Price includes tax.
Be the first to review this product.