 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Hybrid

Platinum Huckleberry Cookies

by Deep Creek Gardens

Write a review
Deep Creek Gardens Cannabis Flower Platinum Huckleberry Cookies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Deep Creek Gardens Logo

About this strain

Platinum Huckleberry Cookies

Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Platinum Huckleberry Cookies by Dynasty Seeds is a labor of love that began in 2014. This strain crosses a potent Platinum Girl Scout Cookies mother plant and Dynasty’s own Oregon Huckleberry father. The hybrid of these two strains offers growers higher yields, better internodal spacing, and a complexity of flavor few strains achieve. Its aroma is sour berries and mint while the flavor is hashy and floral. Platinum Huckleberry Cookies stimulates the mind with a rush of euphoria and crests into a full-body couchlock.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review