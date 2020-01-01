 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Bluebird MediHaze Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Sativa

Bluebird MediHaze Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack

by Deep Roots Harvest

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

MediHaze

MediHaze

MediHaze (or CBD Medi Haze) is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by CBD Crew that crosses genetics from Super Silver Haze, Neville’s Haze, and an undisclosed CBD-rich parent. Its THC to CBD ratio typically comes out 1:1, but some seeds will offer a doubled CBD content. THC and CBD’s synergy provide relief to a variety of symptoms, some of which include pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Pine, mint, and spice aromas burst from MediHaze buds in a fragrant introduction to its clear-headed, uplifting effects. 

About this brand

Deep Roots Harvest Logo