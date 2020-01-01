 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Watermelon Chillers 100mg 10-pack

by Deep Roots Harvest

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Watermelon Chillers from Deep Roots Harvest are a satisfyingly sweet & fruity cannabis treat. These are small, pink candies that look like cough drops or lozenges. The small size makes it easy to overindulge, so monitor your intake and don’t get impatient. A single piece delivers a mild and tranquil effect, a soothing rush of happiness and a gentle wave of relaxation that spreads from the head outward through the body. It’s a non-intoxicating vibe that’s ideal for managing symptoms of stress and anxiety, while staying functional. This product is vegan-friendly and gluten-free, and can be used very discreetly

About this brand

