The Art of Chocolate • l’arte du chocolat Simple, satisfying milk chocolate with creamy notes of malt and caramel. Crafted in small batches by our Master Chocolatier Ariel Memmer, Défoncé blends the finest sustainable and fair-traded Belgian Chocolate with premium, cannabis grown on the Central Coast of California for an experience like no other. From quality, hand-selected ingredients to our unique triangular molds to our luxurious packaging, every detail has been purposefully & deliberately designed ensuring Defonce delivers a truly smooth and delicious micro-dosed experience that is second to none. Vive du chocolat! THC potency: 100mg THC per package, 5.5mg THC per serving 18 total servings Dietary: Gluten-free Contains: soy May contain milk, tree nuts, wheat, peanuts License No. CDPH-10003205
